WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,641 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
PM traded down $15.31 on Tuesday, hitting $165.17. 8,980,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
