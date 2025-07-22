Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.43. 69,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,389. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

