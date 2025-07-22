WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7%

SLV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,866,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,578,521. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

