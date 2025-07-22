Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 786 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 2,399,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,147. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.