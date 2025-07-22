Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 18.0% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of BND stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. 2,761,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,536. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
