Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 18.0% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. 2,761,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,536. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.