Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $25.51 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 11.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.