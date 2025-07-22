JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Increased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $58,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,146. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.03.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analysts Are Backing Qualcomm: Is a Breakout Coming?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- GameStop: Clarity Brings Renewed Confusion for Meme Stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.