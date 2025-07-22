Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 659,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,146,000 after buying an additional 151,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.56. The company had a trading volume of 513,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,728. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.