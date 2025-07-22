Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.5%

BATS:IEFA traded up $13.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,707,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

