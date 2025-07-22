Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,753 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $87,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 55,808.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after buying an additional 801,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 142.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after buying an additional 238,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after buying an additional 220,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $496.33. The company had a trading volume of 139,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.91 and a 200 day moving average of $474.51. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.73.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

