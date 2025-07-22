Guidance Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 873.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 133,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.65. 146,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

