RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.7% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.3% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.56. 5,469,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.62 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.