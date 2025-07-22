iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.