Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). In a filing disclosed on June 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AbbVie stock on May 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 6/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 6/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 6/20/2025.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.27. The stock had a trading volume of 889,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.5% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 116,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.0% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

