Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded down $28.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,598. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

