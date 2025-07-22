Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is VCI Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.7% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,452,105. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

