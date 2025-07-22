Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 196,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $13,629,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 39.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 14.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. 694,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $131.40. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $169.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

