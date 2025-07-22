Booking (BKNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $50.05 per share and revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $210 EPS for the current fiscal year and $243 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,708.60 on Tuesday. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,501.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,022.36. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,453.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Booking stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.