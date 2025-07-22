Top Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – July 20th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, publishing or distributing video games, as well as manufacturing related hardware and accessories. Buying these stocks gives investors partial ownership in those companies and exposes them to potential gains or losses based on the firms’ financial performance, product launches and industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 14,622,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,156,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.95. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $141.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.65. 950,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.21. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $182.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Further Reading