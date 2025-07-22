Financial Partners Group Inc Buys New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,707. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

