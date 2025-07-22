Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after buying an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,434,000 after buying an additional 172,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,362,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,544,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

