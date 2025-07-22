Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,181 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. 2,160,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,389,380. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $263.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

