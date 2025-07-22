Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $107.64 and last traded at $114.06. 3,931,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,479,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.89.

Specifically, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 45,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $4,586,938.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,131 shares in the company, valued at $48,935,132.75. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 80,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $7,597,068.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 495,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,784,588.09. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

