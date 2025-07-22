Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 95 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.36.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.