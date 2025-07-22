Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $900,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1%

AME stock opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Melius Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

