Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 5,834 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 5.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $32,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

