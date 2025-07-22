1,372 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by United Bank

United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,966,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 8.5%

NYSE PM traded down $15.28 on Tuesday, reaching $165.20. 8,527,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09. The company has a market cap of $257.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

