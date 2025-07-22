Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Purchases 56,200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $93,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $824,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,755,000 after buying an additional 3,059,255 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $339,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $178,688,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,033. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

