Summit Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.25 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

