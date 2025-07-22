Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Invests $430,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.94.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $334.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

