VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 293,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 41,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $54.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

