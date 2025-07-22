United Bank Buys 2,377 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

