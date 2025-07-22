VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.7% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. 210,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,755. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

