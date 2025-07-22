VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 952,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,787,000 after acquiring an additional 511,858 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 222,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,135. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

