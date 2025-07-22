Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 774.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4,360.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 754.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $434.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $437.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

