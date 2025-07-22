Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 6th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 64,499 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Visa were worth $998,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,300. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.02. The company has a market capitalization of $649.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

