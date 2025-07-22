Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

PLTR stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.51. 28,678,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,059,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The company has a market cap of $350.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.75, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $5,016,755.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,271,540.26. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

