Ignite Planners LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

