Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of Lam Research worth $142,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,093.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,306,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,392,000 after buying an additional 1,197,337 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,219.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,246,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

