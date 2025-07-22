Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,285,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.75. 596,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,058. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.26 and a 200-day moving average of $266.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.