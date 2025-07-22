iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $347.20 and last traded at $345.45, with a volume of 899643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.52.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.