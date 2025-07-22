VCI Wealth Management LLC Purchases 913 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,266,000 after buying an additional 444,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,400,000 after buying an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,195,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $895,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.61. 1,125,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,031. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

