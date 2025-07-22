Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,400,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,448,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,195,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $895,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,788. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.18.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

