Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. 419,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,910. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

