Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.5%

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $13.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. 14,707,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,974. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

