VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $186.74. 1,390,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,924. The company has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

