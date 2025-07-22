KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Accenture by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.43.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6%

Accenture stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.08. The company had a trading volume of 892,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.32 and its 200-day moving average is $324.37. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

