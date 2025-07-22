Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Reduced by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,697,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $290.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

