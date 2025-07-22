VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,855 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 665,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,841,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.66. 20,626,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,844,785. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

