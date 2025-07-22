Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.94. 277,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,643. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $359.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

